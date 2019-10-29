Home States Telangana

Hard lessons from Huzurnagar for Congress unit in Telangana

For the state party unit to get out of the rut, it needs a die-hard Congressman who is a people’s person, is accessible to the cadre and is not parachuted from the top.

Published: 29th October 2019 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy speaks during an election campaign meeting in Huzurnagar (File Photo |EPS)

By Ch v m Krishna Rao
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While the performance of the Congress or the other regional parties like the NCP and the Jannayak Janta Party in the recent Assembly polls in two states was more than satisfactory, how did the Congress manage to lose its sitting Huzurnagar Assembly seat bypoll in Telangana by a huge margin? When octogenarian Sharad Pawar was able to give a tough fight to the BJP-Shiv Sena combine in Maharashtra and septuagenarian Bhupinder Singh Hooda did it in Haryana, why did Uttam Kumar Reddy (57) hand over the seat on a golden platter to the ruling TRS?

That interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s ill health will not permit her to go on whirlwind poll campaigns and Rahul Gandhi won’t be as active as he has resigned as party president, are well known. Equally well understood is the lack of financial support for fighting elections from the party’s central unit. Yet, Congressmen have found workarounds and were able to make decent gains in the by-elections across India as well.

So, why did it cave-in at Huzurnagar, a seat held by the party ever since the constituency was carved out in 2009? At every conceivable opportunity, Congress leaders harp on the fact that the Telangana State was carved out of Andhra Pradesh because of Sonia Gandhi’s (as UPA chairperson) determination to do so. Yet, the party apparatus is clearly incapable of converting the goodwill into votes. It’s time the Congress looks inward to understand its failings and craft a suitable way forward.

Remember Huzurnagar was vacated by the Congress state unit chief Uttam Kumar Reddy after he won the Nalgonda Lok Sabha seat. Reddy tried to keep the seat in his pocket by getting the party to field his wife from Huzurnagar, but voters thought otherwise. Though he got the plum post four years ago, he has failed in forging unity among party leaders and reviving the Congress at the grassroots level.

Despite a series of reverses, including losing seats considered Congress citadels, the party’s leaders don’t appear to have learnt any lessons. For, many of them are in some kind of la-la land, as they still behave as if they continue to hold the reins of power. Dissidence is in their bloodstream as is their belief that votes can be bought. Among their major follies is the failure to generate confidence among the people about their alternative programme to raise the common man’s quality of life. Merely criticising Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao as they do for everything will not do. Second, they point fingers at the electronic voting machines (EVMs) for their losses, conveniently ignoring their party’s victories elsewhere using EVMs. Thirdly, they claim they could not match the TRS’ money power. Which brings us to the question, do the Congress leaders in the state think they will ever come to power.

No party can stay in power forever. If the leaders were to introspect, they will admit they have stopped mingling with the people, taking up the common man’s issues and fighting for his rights. Instead, they prefer surfacing only during the poll time.

A joke doing the rounds after the Huzurnagar humiliation is that the Congress appears to be strong at only three places — Gandhi Bhavan, Golconda Hotel and Golconda Resorts. That is where they meet, discuss and then disperse. Alas, these three locations are not Assembly constituencies, so the question of winning them does not arise, the joke goes.

For the state party unit to get out of the rut, it needs a die-hard Congressman who is a people’s person, is accessible to the cadre and is not parachuted from the top. In short, a leader like the late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy. He was responsible for the Congress retaining power for a consecutive second term not only in united Andhra but also at the Centre. If the Central leadership does not apply itself to the task of revamping the state unit, it can forget the possibility of capturing power in a state that undeniably owes its birth to Sonia Gandhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress NCP Jannayak Janta Party JJP Huzurnagar Assembly BJP Shiv Sena Uttam Kumar Reddy TRS Sonia Gandhi Rahul Gandhi
India Matters
For representational purposes
26.7 per cent decline in Naxal violence, says MHA report 
Paid crores to madrasas, says IMA scam accused Khan
One of the most costly components, batteries comprise 30 per cent of an EV’s cost
Battery woes tripping up India’s electric vehicles dreams
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli listens to coach Ravi Shastri. (Photo | AP)
Team India, politicos under terror threat, cops to step up security

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Operations are underway to rescue 2-year-old Sujith stuck in a borewell. (Photo | EPS)
Save Sujith: On Day 4, here's what is being done
The 12 firemen who have been selected for going down the hole being drilled adjacent to the borewell in which Sujith is stuck. (Photo | EPS)
From Ground Zero: All that is being done to save Sujith
Gallery
Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will be the next Chief Justice of India as President Ram Nath Kovind paved his way after signing a warrant on Tuesday appointing him as the next CJI. Here are some of his most noteworthy judgments.
Sharad Arvind Bobde: Five stunning judgements delivered by next Chief Justice of India
Gladiator (2000): The Roman epic drama sheds light on General Maximus played by Russel Crow. But not many know that Commodus, who was made co-emperor by his father Marcus, was portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix. ( Photo | IMDB )
Happy Birthday Joaquin Phoenix: Did you know the 'Joker' star also acted in 'Gladiator'?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp