Heavy rains damage 37000 hectares of farmland across Telangana

As many as 39,000 farmers affected across State; most of the damage caused in Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Kamareddy, Suryapet, Jagtial and Jangaon districts

Published: 29th October 2019 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

farmland

Image for representational purpose only (File photo | EPS)

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Heavy rains and thunderstorms this month took a toll on the livelihood of many farmers across the State. According to the data obtained from the agriculture department, the extreme weather events damaged crops over 37,000 Hectares in the State, affecting as many as 39,000 farmers. The major crops which have been damaged were paddy, maize and cotton. Most of the damage was caused in Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Kamareddy, Suryapet, Jagtial and Jangaon districts.

The State received 65 per cent above normal rainfall this month, with many bouts of heavy rains and thunderstorms, causing losses to farmers. The surplus rainfall at the district level is much higher in some districts. For example, Kamareddy, one of the districts where many farmers have been severely affected due to the erratic weather conditions, received 215 mm rainfall as against the normal of 79.5 mm, which is 171 per cent above the normal value. 

It is yet to be seen how many of the 39,000 farmers affected due to the erratic weather will receive compensation from the government. Officials of the agriculture department informed that only those farmers of whom at least one-third crop is damaged due to the rains will get compensation. 

The compensation will be provided in three ways mainly. Anyone who is covered under the crop insurance scheme will receive the compensation, according to the insurance policy procedure. For those without crop insurance, the agriculture department officials will collect details and send it to the disaster management department. They will then process the request for compensation by sending it for on-ground verification to district-level officials. Following this, compensation is awarded in cases the officials deem fit.

Another way of compensation is through the chief minister. If many small and marginal farmers in region are affected, their details can be collected by local officials, and the CM can take a decision on providing compensation.

