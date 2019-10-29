KTR to inaugurate MSME Park on November 1 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao will inaugurate the Dandumalkapur TSIIC-TIF-MSME Green Industrial Park, the first model park for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in the State, on November 1.

TSIIC chairman Gyadari Balamallu made this announcement on Monday. The Dandumalkapur MSME Park was constructed on 438 acres of land in Choutuppal in Yadadri district. After the inaugural ceremony, Rama Rao will hold a special meeting with the industrialists.

According to Balamallu, who conducted a review on the arrangements for the programme, the MSME Park is expected to attract `1,553 crore investments, house more than 450 industries and generate 35,000 jobs. This is the first model industrial park to be set up for the MSME sector after the formation of Telangana. Telangana Industries Federation president K Sudheer Reddy and TSIIC officials were present at the review meeting.

The government provided the infrastructure and basic amenities in the park and also laid a road from the park to NH.

IT Tower in Yedira

Meanwhile, foundation will be laid for the proposed Industrial Cluster in Mahbubnagar on October 31. The Cluster will come up on 475 acres of land in Yedira village. Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud, who held a review here on Monday, said an IT Tower too would come up on four acres of land in the Industrial Cluster. The IT Tower would be constructed with an estimated cost of `25 crore.

An incubation centre and a facility for the start-ups too would be provided in the IT Tower, the Minister said. The IT department in association with TSIIC would start the Industrial Cluster, Srinivas Goud said. The unemployed youth in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district would get employment opportunities in the IT Tower, he said.