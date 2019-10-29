Home States Telangana

Release of water: Sri Ram Sagar Project officials to lodge protest against Babli engineers

The inflows still did not stop, widening the waterspread in the backwaters, and further submerging lands in Nanded district of Maharashtra.

Published: 29th October 2019 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Ram Sagar Project. (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: THE Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) engineers have decided to lodge a strong protest against their Babli counterparts’ decision to release water downstream to SRSP without warning. Last Saturday, SRSP engineers faced a difficult time because of the sudden and huge discharge of water from Babli without any communication. 

Though there were huge inflows into the Godavari upstream of Babli, no communication was sent to SRSP engineers after 3 pm. Assuming that there will be no more inflows, the engineers shut the gates at about 6.30 pm. When water kept arriving, the engineers opened the gates once again at 9.30 pm. The inflows still did not stop, widening the water spread in the backwaters, and further submerging lands in Nanded district of Maharashtra.

Alarmed, two engineers from Nanded Irrigation Department rushed to SRSP and urged the engineers to release water downstream, in order to reduce the area of submergence. Nanded district administration also got in touch with SRSP engineers.SRSP Superintending Engineer (SE) G Srinivas Reddy told Express that he had decided to submit the details of the incident to the higher authorities, and ask them to write to Babli engineers for proper communication regarding as and when they release additional water downstream of the Godavari river.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sri Ram Sagar Project SRSP Nanded Irrigation Department Godavari river
India Matters
For representational purposes
26.7 per cent decline in Naxal violence, says MHA report 
Paid crores to madrasas, says IMA scam accused Khan
One of the most costly components, batteries comprise 30 per cent of an EV’s cost
Battery woes tripping up India’s electric vehicles dreams
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli listens to coach Ravi Shastri. (Photo | AP)
Team India, politicos under terror threat, cops to step up security

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Operations are underway to rescue 2-year-old Sujith stuck in a borewell. (Photo | EPS)
Save Sujith: On Day 4, here's what is being done
The 12 firemen who have been selected for going down the hole being drilled adjacent to the borewell in which Sujith is stuck. (Photo | EPS)
From Ground Zero: All that is being done to save Sujith
Gallery
Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will be the next Chief Justice of India as President Ram Nath Kovind paved his way after signing a warrant on Tuesday appointing him as the next CJI. Here are some of his most noteworthy judgments.
Sharad Arvind Bobde: Five stunning judgements delivered by next Chief Justice of India
Gladiator (2000): The Roman epic drama sheds light on General Maximus played by Russel Crow. But not many know that Commodus, who was made co-emperor by his father Marcus, was portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix. ( Photo | IMDB )
Happy Birthday Joaquin Phoenix: Did you know the 'Joker' star also acted in 'Gladiator'?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp