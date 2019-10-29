Home States Telangana

TPCC chief Uttam Reddy, Malkajgiri MP Revanth Reddy may face the music at TPCC committee meetings

 The TPCC core committee and executive committee meetings will be held at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday. 

Published: 29th October 2019 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy and MP Revanth Reddy hold a roadshow at Huzurnagar (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TPCC core committee and executive committee meetings will be held at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday. 

During the meetings, to be presided over by TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy and to be attended by AICC State in-charge RC Khuntia and other  senior leaders, the party is likely to discuss its defeat in the Huzurnagar bypoll, the ongoing TSRTC employees strike, the prevailing political situation in the State and the upcoming municipal elections. 

The meetings are likely to witness fireworks as Uttam’s rivals would be targeting him for the Huzurnagar bypoll defeat. Since Huzurnagar was his constituency, senior party leaders may seek his explanation on the defeat of the party’s candidate. 

Party’s Working President and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy may also come under attack for his alleged unilateral decision to lay siege to Pragati Bhavan, the chief minister’s official residence, in support of the striking RTC employees, as well as for his criticism of the TPCC chief and other leaders. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TPCC TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy AICC RC Khuntia Huzurnagar bypoll TSRTC employees strike Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy
India Matters
For representational purposes
26.7 per cent decline in Naxal violence, says MHA report 
Paid crores to madrasas, says IMA scam accused Khan
One of the most costly components, batteries comprise 30 per cent of an EV’s cost
Battery woes tripping up India’s electric vehicles dreams
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli listens to coach Ravi Shastri. (Photo | AP)
Team India, politicos under terror threat, cops to step up security

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Operations are underway to rescue 2-year-old Sujith stuck in a borewell. (Photo | EPS)
Save Sujith: On Day 4, here's what is being done
The 12 firemen who have been selected for going down the hole being drilled adjacent to the borewell in which Sujith is stuck. (Photo | EPS)
From Ground Zero: All that is being done to save Sujith
Gallery
Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will be the next Chief Justice of India as President Ram Nath Kovind paved his way after signing a warrant on Tuesday appointing him as the next CJI. Here are some of his most noteworthy judgments.
Sharad Arvind Bobde: Five stunning judgements delivered by next Chief Justice of India
Gladiator (2000): The Roman epic drama sheds light on General Maximus played by Russel Crow. But not many know that Commodus, who was made co-emperor by his father Marcus, was portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix. ( Photo | IMDB )
Happy Birthday Joaquin Phoenix: Did you know the 'Joker' star also acted in 'Gladiator'?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp