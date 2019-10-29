TPCC chief Uttam Reddy, Malkajgiri MP Revanth Reddy may face the music at TPCC committee meetings

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TPCC core committee and executive committee meetings will be held at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday.

During the meetings, to be presided over by TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy and to be attended by AICC State in-charge RC Khuntia and other senior leaders, the party is likely to discuss its defeat in the Huzurnagar bypoll, the ongoing TSRTC employees strike, the prevailing political situation in the State and the upcoming municipal elections.

The meetings are likely to witness fireworks as Uttam’s rivals would be targeting him for the Huzurnagar bypoll defeat. Since Huzurnagar was his constituency, senior party leaders may seek his explanation on the defeat of the party’s candidate.

Party’s Working President and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy may also come under attack for his alleged unilateral decision to lay siege to Pragati Bhavan, the chief minister’s official residence, in support of the striking RTC employees, as well as for his criticism of the TPCC chief and other leaders.