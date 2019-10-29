Veteran journalist and former editor Chakravarthula Raghavachari passes away in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prominent journalist and former editor of CPI-run daily Visalaandhra, Chakravarthula Raghavachari passed away after a brief illness in a city-based private hospital around 3 am on Monday. He was 80. He is survived by his wife C Jyotsana and daughter Dr C Anupama. He had been suffering from age-related ailments for some time now and was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad last week.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and TDP chief and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over his death.

His body was kept in the CPI state headquarters Makhdhoom Bhavan and later taken to the Visalaandhra office in Vijayawada for party functionaries and other people to pay their last respects. As per Raghavachari’s wish, his body will be handed over to Siddhartha Medical College, Vijayawada, for medical students to conduct research.

Raghavachari was considered one of the most distinguished journalists who worked for Visalaandhra as its editor for over 30 years. He was born on September 10, 1939, into a traditional Sri Vaishnava family at Satapuram village of Palakurthi Mandal in the Jangaon Taluqa of Warangal, presently Jangaon district. He was well-versed in Sanskrit, Urdu, Telugu and English.

Raghavachari began his career as a student union leader in CPI’s All India Students Federation and worked as its state (then united AP) president. A voracious reader and a prolific writer, he later joined Visalaandhra, and in a short span of time, rose to become its editor. Besides working as the editor of Visalaandhra for more than 30 years from 1972, Raghavachari served as chairman of the CPI State Control Commission and was a member of the CPI National Control Commission. A down-to-earth person, Raghavachari was known for his in-depth knowledge on a wide array of subjects, and his punchy editorials bore testimony to it.