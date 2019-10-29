‘Yadadri temple will be opened for public in February’, announces CM KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that the renovated Yadagirigutta main temple would be opened for public in February. Participating in the birthday celebrations of Chinna Jeeyar Swamy in Muchintal in Shamshabad on Monday, the chief minister said that 1,008 Kunda Maha Sudarsana Yagam would be conducted marking the inauguration of the renovated Yadadri temple.

The chief minister said that religious personalities from all Vaishnava Peethams across the globe, including Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, would be invited for the Maha Sudarsana Yagam.

Stating that during his recent visit to Srirangam he had invited the priests to participate in the Sudarsana Yagam, the chief minister said: “I told them that if necessary two flights will be arranged for them to come to Yadadri daily from Srirangam.”

The chief minister also extended an open invitation to the public to come and participate in the inauguration of the renovated temple.

Chandrasekhar Rao further said that the inauguration of a huge statue of Pedda Jeeyar Swamy at Shamshabad will be another major programme, which he will be attending as a ‘servant’. He also said that the Haindava Dharma has so much power in it.

Jeeyar Swamy presented a book titled “Satya Sankalpa”, a biography of Pedda Jeeyar Sway, to the chief minister.