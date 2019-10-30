Asaduddin Owaisi blasts Centre for inviting EU MPs to Jammu & Kashmir

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Criticising the members of the European Union who visited Jammu and Kashmir, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that the members suffered from ‘Islamophobia’ and were ‘Nazi lovers’.

Lashing out at the Central government, Owaisi said, “The world knows what is going on in Kashmir. MPs are coming in their private capacity and the PM meets them and says that the environment was conducive for investment. Is this your policy?”

Owaisi mocked Modi and said, “You visit various countries across the world, and yet you could not call an official delegation.”

He further questioned the credentials of these politicians from the European Union and asked,” Who are they? They are people who hate Islam and love Adolf Hitler. Many MPs among them are fascists. What is the message you are giving to Kashmiri people,” the Hyderabad MP asked?

Around 22 of the 27 members belong to far-right political parties such as Alternative for Germany (AfD) from Germany, Marine La Pen’s National Rally in France. The meeting has also been categorically labelled by European Union as private in nature, and was not, as earlier thought, official.