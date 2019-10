By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Huzurnagar is now a new Revenue Division, formed by including seven mandals from Kodad and Suryapet Revenue Divisions.

According to orders issued by Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) Somesh Kumar, Huzurnagar Revenue Division will comprise Huzurnagar, Mattapally, Mellacheruvu and Chintalapalem (Mallareddy Gudem) mandals, which are currently under Kodad Revenue Division, as well as Garidepally, Palakeedu and Nereducherla mandals, all currently under Suryapet Revenue Division.