KTR to kick start Huzurnagar developmental works on November 1

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government will start fulfilling the promises made by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for the Huzurnagar Assembly constituency from November 1 when Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao will lay foundation stones for various developmental works, including the construction of roads and a drainage system. In the recent bypoll, the TRS won the Huzurnagar seat for the first time.

On Tuesday, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy and newly-elected Huzurnagar MLA S Saidi Reddy held a review meeting on the developmental works to be launched in the constituency. “We are starting to implement the assurances given by the chief minister to Huzurnagar. KTR will lay foundation stones for the same,” Jagadish Reddy said.

The CM had announced several sops to Huzurnagar at ‘Vijayotsava Sabha’ on Saturday. As a follow up action, Jagadish Reddy and Saidi Reddy held discussions with the officials and chalked out the developmental plans for the segment. While directing the officials to carry out all the developmental works on a fast-track basis, Jagadish Reddy aid that the estimates for the works too would be prepared shortly.

KT Rama Rao would lay foundation stones for the construction of roads and drainage system in Huzurnagar and Nereducherla municipalities on November 1, he said.

In Huzurnagar, roads will be laid from Indira Gandhi statue to Venkateswara Swamy temple located in Mattapalli X roads, from Potti Sriramulu Centre to Lingagiri Road and also from Gandhi Park to Govindapuram. Central lighting would come upon all these roads. Side drains would be constructed.

Jagadish Reddy also directed the officials to use the latest technology while laying new roads in both the municipalities.