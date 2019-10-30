Home States Telangana

Telangana government again seeks amendments to Presidential Orders on reorganisation of districts

The State government has requested the Centre to once again amend the Presidential Orders on reorganisation of districts, by including the newly-created Mulugu and Narayanpet districts.

Published: 30th October 2019 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has requested the Centre to once again amend the Presidential Orders on the reorganisation of districts, by including the newly-created Mulugu and Narayanpet districts.
According to sources, the State government sent a letter to this effect to the Central government. The Presidential Orders were first amended after the districts were increased from 10 to 31. However, the State government later created two more districts and sent the proposals to the Ministry of Home to amend the Presidential Orders taking the total 33 districts into consideration.

The State government has also decided to include Vikarabad district in Charminar Zone following a demanded by the locals. This also requires an amendment to the Presidential Order. Vikarabad is currently in Jogulamba Gadwal district.

As the amendment to the Presidential Orders were getting delayed, the State government could not take up the new recruitment, especially to Group 1 posts. Without amending the Presidential Orders, the government could not take up the recruitment of zonal and multi-zonal and even district cadre posts.

It may be recalled that the State government created seven zones for job recruitment. Later, the government issued GO 124 on August 8, 2018 notifying the new zonal system called “The Telangana Public Employment (Organisation of Local Cadres and Regulation of Direct Recruitment) Order”. 

However, representatives of some teachers’ unions approached the High Court with a request to issue stay orders on the GO 124 in January this year. The High Court passed an interim order that: “no further action shall be taken on the basis of the impugned decision for the time being”.
The  teachers unions contended that integration of services of Mandal Parishad and Zilla Parishad schools were illegal, unjust, arbitrary, discriminatory violative of Articles 14, 16, 21, 243G, 309, 311 and 371D of the Constitution. With this the zonal system was currently in legal tangle.

