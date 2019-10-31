Home States Telangana

Attacked forest officer discharged from hospital

Later, in September this year, Naik planted mango saplings, which were again removed by forest department.

Published: 31st October 2019 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A day after forest beat officer D Swapna was injured in an attack by farmers while she was clearing an encroached piece of forest land, she was discharged from the Mancherial Government Hospital on Wednesday. Swapna had sustained injuries on her neck and hand in the altercation.

Tuesday’s incident between the police and the farmers were part of an ongoing conflict regarding the ownership of nearly seven-acre of forest land in the range 386 and 387.  One Daravath Balu Naik is said to have encroached the said land parcel and has been growing crops and planting trees in the land for the past few years.  During last Kharif season, Naik had sown seeds on the land which were later removed by forest officials.

Later, in September this year, Naik planted mango saplings, which were again removed by the forest department. On Tuesday afternoon, Forest Range Officer (FRO) Gopichand Sardar, deputy FRO Babu Patelkar and beat officer for compartments 386 and 387 D Swapna visited the spot with other staff.
They had received a tip-off that Daravath Balu Naik, along with his wife Mounibee, and their sons Srinivas and Ramesh, were once again planting mango saplings. Officials then stopped the plantation and removed over 150 saplings.

According to information, Ramesh was making a video of this when beat officer Swapna tried to grab his phone and stop him. Ramesh then heckled her and Swapna sustained injuries on her neck and hand.
Later, the police filed cases against Balu Naik and the others, who were then taken into custody.

Forest dept did not seek protection: CP
Adilabad: Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana told the media that the forest officials did not inform or seek protection from the police, before taking action against the land encroachers. “Coordination between the forest and police officials is necessary. We had recently solved a few disputes together,” he said. After the altercation with the farmers, which the police had not been informed of beforehand, the forest officials filed a complaint, after which the accused was arrested.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Forest officer Mancherial Government Hospital Adilabad Police Commissioner forest officials Forest Range Officer
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This 11-year-old girl from Bengaluru aims to master ancient Kannada
Cast Away: Man survived in deep sea on just salt water for 28 days
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp