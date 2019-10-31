Home States Telangana

YouTube chef Narayana Reddy whose rustic charm won him millions of fans dies

Grandpa's USP was his modest approach to cooking mouth-watering dishes amid a rural backdrop of lush, green fields. All the large meals which he cooked for the videos would be served to orphans.

Published: 31st October 2019 08:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 08:33 PM   |  A+A-

Telangana chef and YouTube star Narayana Reddy (YouTube screen grab)

By Online Desk

Telangana chef and YouTube star Narayana Reddy aka 'Grandpa' has died much to the shock of millions who followed his cooking channel 'Grandpa Kitchen'.

After he passed away on October 27, a video was uploaded on Wednesday to share the tragic news with his six million subscribers.

Reddy, who started 'Grandpa Kitchen" in 2017, had viewers across the globe who would be glued to his videos showing him next to a firewood stove cooking massive portions of food in just one sitting. He was very popular among viewers for his traditional biryani although he would sometimes make burgers and even pizzas that too without an oven.

Grandpa's USP was his approach to cooking mouth-watering dishes amid a rural backdrop of lush, green fields.

You name it and it could be found on his menu. In one of the videos, he teaches the Internet how to cook 500 packets of Maggi in one go. Another episode teaches how to prepare KFC chicken and American lasagna. Besides, he has videos on how to make sweet dishes such as gulab jamuns, desserts, chocolates, cakes, pancakes, milkshakes, and pudding.

His magnanimity lay in the fact that all the large meals which he cooked for the videos would be served to orphans.

'Grandpa' gave up cooking for his YouTube channel after his health deteriorated in September. His last video on 'Crispy Potato Fingers' was uploaded on September 20. 

The news of Reddy's demise devastated viewers from across the globe. Many took to social media to express their condolences. Here are a few reactions:

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narayana Reddy Grandpa Kitchen
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This 11-year-old girl from Bengaluru aims to master ancient Kannada
Cast Away: Man survived in deep sea on just salt water for 28 days
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp