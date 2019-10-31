Home States Telangana

Many a precious life lost due to lack of trauma centres on highways

In this regard, NRI J Sudheer had submitted several representations to both the Andhra, Telangana and Central governments, asking for trauma centres to be set up around highways

Published: 31st October 2019 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

22 ‘Green Expressways’ have been planned across the country, with the highways ministry set to hold roadshows around the world to attract foreign investment.

For representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By A Seshacharyulu
Express News Service

NALGONDA: Telangana’s roads have been witness to a horrifying number of accidents and deaths over the years. In fact, in erstwhile Nalgonda district, a 181-km NH stretch from Dandu Malkapuram village of Choutuppal mandal to Sri Ramapuram village of Kodad mandal has already seen over hundred deaths or injuries this year, due to road accidents.

A significant number of these lives could have been saved -- if only there was a trauma centre nearby. This after, most of the local PHCs do not house an orthopedic or other specialists. Till date this year, 114 persons died and 320 persons were injured in 269 different road accidents in erstwhile Nalgonda.

In this regard, NRI J Sudheer had submitted several representations to both the Andhra, Telangana and Central governments, asking for trauma centres to be set up around highways. Speaking to TNIE, J Sudheer said: “The AP government set up about 70 trauma care centres near highways across the State. I have also met the Telangana health minister and made a similar request.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Kodad mandal Choutuppal mandal Nalgonda AP government highways road accidents
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This 11-year-old girl from Bengaluru aims to master ancient Kannada
Cast Away: Man survived in deep sea on just salt water for 28 days
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp