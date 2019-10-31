Home States Telangana

Ramayampet government school teacher booked for sexually harassing Class IV student

According to information, the teacher had been forcing himself on to the girl child and touching her private parts, apart from speaking indecently to her for the last two months.

By Express News Service

MEDAK: The Ramayampet police have registered a case against a government school teacher for allegedly sexually assaulting a Class IV student. The accused was identified as Venkata Swamy, a teacher at the Government Primary School in Ramayampet headquarters.

According to information, the teacher had been forcing himself on to the girl child and touching her private parts, apart from speaking indecently to her for the last two months. However, it was not until Tuesday, when the child opened up to her parents, that the incident came to light.

On Tuesday, the victim’s family threatened the teacher against returning to school and also beat him up. However, when the teacher returned to the school on Wednesday, they filed a plaint with Ramayampet police. The family members also staged a dharna outside the mandal education office demanding action against the teacher. Speaking to TNIE, Toopran DSP S Kiran Kumar said that the police have registered a case under sexual harassment and the SC/ST Act.

