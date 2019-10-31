Sangareddy District Sessions Court sentences 57-year-old rigorous imprisonment for raping, killing minor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The first Additional District Sessions Court at Sangareddy on Wednesday convicted a 57-year-old man for kidnapping and raping a three-year-old girl. The court sentenced the convicted to undergo rigorous imprisonment for life besides imposing Rs 5,000 fine.

According to police, On December 31, 2017, Palthewar Srinivas, a watchman and resident of Murthinagar, found the victim three-year-old girl, who was unhitched with her parents and weeping. The convicted who consumed alcohol in the nearby area found the girl and posed as if he was intended to save her by offering biscuits. Srinivas under the influence of alcohol forced himself on the toddler. Srinivas was convicted under Section 366(A) (Procuration of minor girl),376(1) (rape) IPC, and Section 4 & 6 of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.