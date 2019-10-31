Home States Telangana

Tainted Telangana cops set to face trial in businessman’s murder case

Published: 31st October 2019 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana police

Telangana Police, Representational image. (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a setback to the three tainted police officers in businessman Chigurupati Jayaram’s murder case, they were not given exemption from attending the trial, which began on Wednesday.  The police officials were alleged to have nexus with the key accused in the case.

The trial in the case began with verification of the case details after the police filed a comprehensive charge sheet framing charges against senior police officials for having contacts with the accused Rakesh Reddy.

According to police, Rakesh Reddy had contacts with several police officials. Prior to committing the murder of Jayaram, Rakesh Reddy was in touch with the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) rank officer S Malla Reddy and two other Inspectors -  Rambabu and Srinivasulu.

“As the links between the three police officials and Rakesh Reddy were established during the investigation, there is no exemption for these police officials and they have to face the trial like other accused in the case. The initial trial in connection with the case has begun before the court of law,” police said.

Police have submitted a report to the court against the 12 accused including three police officials for assisting Rakesh Reddy in the case. Another person Vishal is accused No 2 in the case.

Police have collected information from 73 witnesses including Shika Choudhary, who was the 11th witness in the case by giving information about her uncle Jayaram and accused Rakesh Reddy.  On January 31, 2019, Jayaram was found murdered in a parked car that was abandoned on the National Highway-65 at Nandigama in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh.

Rakesh Reddy has been accused of killing Jayaram in an attempt to extort Rs 4.5 crore from him in Jubilee Hills police limits and dumped the body on the highway in Andhra Pradesh. Earlier, AP police registered a case and then the case was transferred to  Hyderabad as the offence took place in Jubilee Hills. The Hyderabad police have appointed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for investigating the case.

No special treatment
As the links between the three police officials and accused Rakesh Reddy were established, these police officials will have to face the trial just like other accused

