‘Telangana catching up with Punjab in rice production’, says Civil Supplies Commissioner Akun Sabharwal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “Telangana is right on the heels of Punjab in producing paddy after its production in the former saw an increase of 318 per cent in the last five years,” noted Civil Supplies Commissioner Akun Sabharwal on Wednesday. On what was his last working day in the Civil Supplies Department, before he goes on Central deputation, the Civil Supplies Commissioner released guidelines to the farmers who bring in paddy for procurement.

Akun Sabharwal also noted that a State-level coordination committee has been constituted for the first time, with the involvement of the agriculture department. “We prepared to procure 60 to 65 lakh metric tonnes of paddy this year,” he said.