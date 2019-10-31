Home States Telangana

Telangana keen to start Sanitation Hub, seeks Rs 100 crore funds from Centre

KTR says that State has earmarked land and support resources for this initiative

Published: 31st October 2019 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Wednesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana is keen on developing a Sanitation Hub and sought Rs 100 crore seed funding from the Central government. In a memorandum submitted to Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri in Delhi on Wednesday, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao said: “Telangana State has earmarked land and support resources for this initiative. An official announcement of the Telangana Sanitation Innovation Hub could be planned as early as December 2019.”

He also said that there was a significant opportunity to establish a Sanitation (and water) Lighthouse in the country, that provides sanitation services and innovation incubation support to Telangana and the rest of India.“Telangana has been keen on developing such a Sanitation Hub. Administrative Staff College of India has developed a high-level blueprint for a Sanitation Innovation Hub in Telangana. Seed commitment has been made by the Telangana government and we are now on to finalise our strategic plan and also fostering key strategic partnerships. We intend to set up an Urban Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad and the Sanitation Hub will be a part of it,” Rama Rao explained.

“Warangal city is proving to be a leader in Faecal Sludge Management (FSM) and Non-sewer sanitation. We are on the job of transforming Telangana into a hub for sanitation innovation in the country. The Hub will provide tangible health and economic benefits. Over the first five years of operation, it is estimated that the entity will save several lakh of lives. An estimated `20,000 crore in economic growth and 20,000 jobs are expected to be unlocked in the long run. It will be a one of its kind in the country and the region,” he said.

He also sought financial support under Swachh Bharath Mission or support any eligible schemes under solid waste management, especially scientific treatment and disposal of legacy leachate, with a total cost of about `400 crore as proposed by GHMC for better sanitation in Hyderabad.

VGF for HMR
He requested the Centre to release the balance VGF to Hyderabad Metro Rail. Out of the total `1,458 crore VGF grant, `254 crore balance amount had not been released for the last couple of years, which had, in turn, resulted in denial of cash flows of `847 crore, including the proportionate debt component for the project, he said.

‘Hand over Begumpet airport’
KT Rama Rao requested the Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to hand over Begumpet airport to the State government to run training academies there. “Requested for infrastructure belonging to Airports Authority of India at the Begumpet Airport to be handed over to Telangana government to run training academies,” KTR tweeted

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Sanitation Hub Central government Union Minister of State Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri KT Rama Rao Telangana government Faecal Sludge Management Swachh Bharath GHMC
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This 11-year-old girl from Bengaluru aims to master ancient Kannada
Cast Away: Man survived in deep sea on just salt water for 28 days
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp