152 Secretariat staff promoted in a single day

HYDERABAD: AS many as 152 Secretariat employees were given promotions, on a single day, on Saturday. It is a record in the history of Secretariat Services in AP and TS as well in the united AP.

Of the 152 employees, as many as 89 assistant section officers (ASOs) in the Secretariat were promoted as section officers (SOs) on ad hoc basis.

“Pending finalisation of seniority list of ASOs, the appointment is purely temporary and on ad-hoc basis and he/she is liable to be reverted as ASO without giving any notice,” Chief Secretary SK Joshi said in the orders.