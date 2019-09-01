Home States Telangana

AP Secretariat main gate to be closed from today

The Andhra Bank which was located near AP main gate would be shifted to BRKR Bhavan. 

Published: 01st September 2019 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2019 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

A notice was put up at AP Secretariat main gate informing it will be closed from Sunday.

A notice was put up at AP Secretariat main gate informing it will be closed from Sunday . (Photo| EPS/S SENBAGAPANDIYAN)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The AP Secretariat main gate will be closed from Sunday. The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) will be shifted to HMRL Bhavan in Rasoolpura on Tuesday. With this, the shifting of the Secretariat will be almost over. The officials put a notice board at the AP Secretariat informing the gate will be closed from September 1. The Andhra Bank which was located near AP main gate would be shifted to BRKR Bhavan. 

It may be recalled that the AP Secretariat gate was used by several chief ministers in the past. After the bifurcation of the combined Andhra Pradesh, the Telangana government constructed another gate. The then chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu used AP main gate, while Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao used the new gate. Even after the shifting of AP to Amaravathi, the AP gate was used by Telangana employees. With the shifting of the Secretariat almost completed, the officials have decided to close the AP gate for security reasons. 

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister’s Office will be relocated to the HMRL Bhavan in Rasoolpura on Tuesday. The HMRL allotted two floors for locating the CMO. The Chief Minister’s secretaries too would be shifted to HMRL Bhavan.Though as the Cabinet sub-committee submitted its report to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao recently, the government did not take any decision on demolition the existing Secretariat buildings. The date for the demolition would be finalised by the government shortly, sources said.

All the sections of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department were shifted to DTCP office in Masab Tank on Saturday. The MAUD is the only department, which moved 100 per cent out of the Secretariat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AP Secretariat Telangana
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, flanked by Sachin Tendulkar and Minister Kadakampally Surendran, watching the Nehru Trophy Boat Race | Albin Mathew
Sachin Tendulkar flags off Maiden Champions Boat League in Kerala
WATCH: This Ganesh idol is made using 108kgs of dry fruits!
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp