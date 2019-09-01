AP Secretariat main gate to be closed from today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The AP Secretariat main gate will be closed from Sunday. The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) will be shifted to HMRL Bhavan in Rasoolpura on Tuesday. With this, the shifting of the Secretariat will be almost over. The officials put a notice board at the AP Secretariat informing the gate will be closed from September 1. The Andhra Bank which was located near AP main gate would be shifted to BRKR Bhavan.

It may be recalled that the AP Secretariat gate was used by several chief ministers in the past. After the bifurcation of the combined Andhra Pradesh, the Telangana government constructed another gate. The then chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu used AP main gate, while Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao used the new gate. Even after the shifting of AP to Amaravathi, the AP gate was used by Telangana employees. With the shifting of the Secretariat almost completed, the officials have decided to close the AP gate for security reasons.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister’s Office will be relocated to the HMRL Bhavan in Rasoolpura on Tuesday. The HMRL allotted two floors for locating the CMO. The Chief Minister’s secretaries too would be shifted to HMRL Bhavan.Though as the Cabinet sub-committee submitted its report to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao recently, the government did not take any decision on demolition the existing Secretariat buildings. The date for the demolition would be finalised by the government shortly, sources said.

All the sections of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department were shifted to DTCP office in Masab Tank on Saturday. The MAUD is the only department, which moved 100 per cent out of the Secretariat.