Bhatti seeks probe into corruption allegations in Telangana health department

Senior Congress leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka was conducting an inspection at the Government Civil Hospital in Karimnagar district headquarters.

Published: 01st September 2019 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2019 10:57 AM

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka inspects a government hospital in Karimnagar.

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka inspects a government hospital in Karimnagar. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Senior Congress leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka demanded the Telangana State government to order a probe into the corruption allegations within the Health Department. He was conducting an inspection at the Government Civil Hospital in Karimnagar district headquarters on Saturday, along with MLC T Jeevan Reddy and former MP Ponnam Prabhakar.

Speaking to the media, Vikramarka alleged that Health Minister Eatela Rajender was neglecting the State’s hospitals due to the chaos he was facing in the political realm, and that because of this, people across the State were no longer getting proper health care in government hospitals. “Even in the minister’s own district, the hospitals do not have enough staff. Where 24 civil surgeons are required, only two are available,” he said. He added that if there were differences between the health minister and the party leadership, they should solved internally. He also reiterated the need for an immediate inquiry into the corruption rumours in the department.

Further pointing out that Rajender’s son was a close friend of a former Khammam MP and that they were partners in a contract firm in Mahbubnagar, he demanded a probe into this. Vikramarka claimed that several women were forced to go to private hospitals, because the ECG examinations in Karimnagar were being conducted by male technicians. “Many are forced to, because they are uncomfortable with men doing the tests,” he said. He demanded the appointment of female technicians for ECG section.

