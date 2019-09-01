Congress MP Revanth Reddy accuses Transco chief of instigating employees

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking strong exception to power employees’ union leaders protesting against corruption allegations raised by him in power sector in the State, Congress MP A Revanth Reddy accused Transco and Genco Chairman and Managing Director D Prabhakar Rao of instigating power employees to stage protests to protect himself.

Speaking to the media a Gandhi Bhavan here on Saturday, Revanth Reddy stated that some of the union leaders and employees who protested against his statement were forced to do so by the CMD to divert the issue of corruption to an attack on power employees.

He alleged that the deputy engineer of Kaleshwaram project Shivaji, who is facing corruption charges in the contract of Siemens company, led the protest and that itself shows what kind of people were coming forward to support the CMD.

“Prabhakar Rao, by instigating employees, is trying to cover up his irregularities. If he is so honest and sincere, then why did he sign MoUs which were against the interest of the organisation and the people of the State. He has been exposed, hence he is now trying to save himself with cheap tactics,” he said.

All false allegations, says Venugopala Chary Meanwhile, the State government’s special representative in Delhi, S Venugopala Chary said that Revanth Reddy and BJP State president K Laxman made false allegations against the power utilities in the State. “CMD D Prabhakar Rao has vast experience in power sector. During the tenure of the Prabhakar Rao, the TS’ power situation has improved,” he said.

Revanth not fit to be in politics, says TRS leader

Stating that Congress MP A Revanth Reddy is not fit for politics, TRS Whip in the State Legislative Council B Venkateswarlu demanded that the police should register a suo motu case against Revanth for making insipid comments against TS Transco CMD