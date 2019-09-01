Election Commission issues new schedule for electors’ verification

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued revised time schedule for launching the electors’ verification programme at all the polling station locations under Special Summary Revision of Electoral rolls, 2020 (with reference to January 1, 2020 as qualifying date) with a view to improve the electoral roll by removing Demographically Similar Entries (DSEs), logical errors, checking of photo quality of electors.

In this programme, the voters can verify the existing electoral details and indicate corrections in details if any, including photograph and provide contact details. They should authenticate the entry by furnishing copy of one of the following documents. Indian Passport, Driving License, Aadhar, Ration card, ID for Government/Semi-Government officials, bank passbooks or farmer’s ID.

The citizens can verify their electoral details by visiting their polling station location or by downloading ‘voter helpline’ mobile app or visiting National Voters Service Porta7l (NVSP porta) https://nvsp.in/ or by visiting Common Service Centres (CSCs). Hyderabadis can submit forms at the facilitation centres in the ERO’s Offices.