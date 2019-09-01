Electors Verification Programme launched in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar has urged all the citizens of the Telangana state to verify their names, house address, polling stations, constituency etc through Electors Verification Programme which was launched nationwide on Sunday.

Inaugurating the electors verification programme portal at GHMC Head Office here today, CEO said that the idea is to empower the voters to access electoral details, self authenticate and then get mistakes rectified, such as in names, age, address, additions and deletions if any and more ever it will save a lot of time.

Further, he appealed to voters to verify their entries through the facilities provided by the Election Commission of India apart from EVP, others such as NVSP portal, Voter Helpline, Mobile App, Citizen Service Centers and through dialing 1950.

Rajat Kumar, further said that as the citizens apply for driving license, passport by submitting required documents, the same efforts and interest should be shown in getting enrollment in the voter list. From Election Commission side the Commission is providing all possible various accesses to enroll as voters and it is the responsibility of the citizens to utilise these opportunities for making 100 percent details are correct in the voters list.

The CEO asked officials to involve Residential Welfare Associations apart from Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and also appealed the IT employees, employees in factories and other to utilise the services provided and enroll, update their particulars.

He expressed dissatisfaction with Hyderabad voters stating the voting percentage in the city is low, below 50 percent, the intellectuals have rightful role in the democracy and should exercise their franchise whenever polls are held. If the votes of some intellectuals are found missing, they make hue and cry but when it comes to polling they don't show interest.

GHMC Commissioner and DEO Hyderabad District, D S Lokesh Kumar said that whatever the hiccups they encountered during the SSR revision would be rectified this time without giving scope of mismanagement in the electoral rolls.

Joint Additional CEO, Ravi Kiran, Commissioner, Zonal Commissioners Hari Chandana, Mushraf Ali Additional Commissioner (Elections), Jayaraj Kennedy, Joint.Commissioner, Pankaja and other senior officials attended the meeting.