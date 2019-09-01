Home States Telangana

‘KCR is the sole owner of pink flag’: E Dayakar Rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao and TRS working president KT Rama Rao ‘observed’ the comments of Etala, who quickly corrected his controversial comments.

Published: 01st September 2019 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2019 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the wake of Health Minister Etala Rajender’s recent controversial remarks on Ministerial berth and also on the party in Huzurabad, Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao on Saturday declared that “KCR is the sole owner of the pink flag”. After a meeting with TRS working president KT Rama Rao at Telangana Bhavan, he said, “KCR is the architect of the pink flag.”

According to sources, the party president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and TRS working president KT Rama Rao ‘observed’ the comments of Etala, who quickly corrected his controversial comments.  Eatela, who met his followers here on Friday, was busy distributing Shadi Mubarak cheques in Machinapalli village in Huzurabad segment on Saturday. Even as the BJP considered Etala’s comments as “rebellion” within the Cabinet, Dayakar Rao on Saturday came in support of the TRS founder and chief K Chandrasekhar Rao. “The owner of the pink flag (TRS flag) is KCR,” Dayakar Rao told reporters in an informal chat with reporters. 

Dayakar Rao said he too supported the separate Telangana movement and prevailed upon the TDP to give a letter in support of the separate Telangana. Asked about the controversy over Etala’s remarks, he said that the “episode is over”. 

The Panchayat Raj Minister further averred that Etala would continue in the Cabinet. Though the Congress and the BJP picked holes in Etala’s comments, there was no official word from the TRS party so far. Etala did not even meet the chief minister or the TRS working president KT Rama Rao after his comments. 

KTR in Telangana Bhavan

Meanwhile, KTR spent several hours in Telangana Bhavan on Saturday. He met party MLAs and other leaders. Rama Rao reportedly told them that hereafter he would spend more time in the party office.

Etala, Harish will soon quit TRS, says Komatireddy

Yadadri: Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Saturday claimed that TRS Minister Etala Rajender and MLA T Harish Rao will soon quit the pink party due to the indifferent attitude of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Speaking to the media during a visit to Ramannapeta to attend a mandal parishad meeting, Venkat Reddy said: “Minister Etala Rajender had indirectly made comments on CM KCR. Most of the ruling party ministers and MLAs are vexed with KCR’s attitude. CM KCR bought other party MLAs, but the ruling party leaders are not interested to continue in the pink party. KCR is acting like a dictator and taking arbitrary decisions. The CM not giving appointment to even his own Ministers and MLAs.” 

