Home States Telangana

Physician-turned-politician Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan is Telangana's new Governor

BJP president Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have once again prove that the party will recognise hardwork, Soundararajan said expressing her gratitude.

Published: 01st September 2019 02:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2019 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

Tamilisai Soundararajan

Tamil Nadu BJP President Tamilisai Soundararajan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bharatiya Janata Party's Tamil Nadu unit president Dr. Tamilisai Soundarajan was appointed as the Governor for Telangana on Sunday replacing former Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief ESL Narasimhan, who held the position for the longest period.

The 58-year-old expressed her gratitude to the BJP central leadership for the appointment and said that she would be able to take up the position since her tenure as the BJP chief in Tamil Nadu ends in December.

"I thank God and who is at the helm of affairs of the country (Prime Minister Narendra Modi)...BJP president Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have once again proved that the party will recognise hardwork. I have never contributed anything to the party except my hardwork.  I strove hard for the growth of BJP in Tamil Nadu. Recently, we have crossed 43 lakh members for BJP in Tamil Nadu.  I wholeheartedly thank my leaders, the BJP cadre in Tamil Nadu, people of Tamil Nadu, my parents and everyone." Soundararajan said to reporters.

Soundarajan's appointment was announced in an official communique by PIB, wherein the President Ram Nath Kovind also authorised several other appointments.

Similarly, former Union minister and BJP veteran Bandaru Dattatreya was appointed as the Governor for Himachal Pradesh. Kalraj Mishra, Governor of Himachal Pradesh was transferred and appointed as Governor of Rajasthan. Bhagat Singh Koshyari as Governor of Maharashtra and Arif Mohammed Khan was appointed as Governor of Kerala.

Telangana's new governor comes from a political family and she is a medical doctor by profession. She is the daughter of Congress leader Kumari Ananthan and also a niece of Congress MP H Vasanthkumar. 

However, she was attracted to BJP's ideology and started working full time for the party in the 1990s.

Starting off as the South Chennai District Medical Wing Secretary in 1999, Soundarajan climbed the political ladder quickly, and she was appointed as the National Secretary to BJP in 2013. A year later she was elevated as the president of the BJP Tamil Nadu unit.

However, her fortunes in the electoral arena have not been that good. Soundarajan has contested four elections from 2006 -- two Assembly elections and two Lok Sabha elections -- and lost all of them. Soundarajan was also vocal during the MeToo movement and was critical of the Tamil film industry's silence towards allegations of sexual harassment.

Meanwhile, ESL Narasimhan, who was appointed as the Governor for united Andhra Pradesh in 2009, was also the first common Governor for both States after bifurcation of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. 

In July 2019, after the appontment of Biswa Bhusan Harichandan as the Governor for AP, Narasimhan became the Governor for Telangana.

Interestingly, Dr Soundararajan celebrates her birthday on June 2, which happens to be the Telangana formation day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamilisai Soundararajan Telangana Governor
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, flanked by Sachin Tendulkar and Minister Kadakampally Surendran, watching the Nehru Trophy Boat Race | Albin Mathew
Sachin Tendulkar flags off Maiden Champions Boat League in Kerala
WATCH: This Ganesh idol is made using 108kgs of dry fruits!
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp