Rotavirus vaccine to be introduced across Telangana on Sept 5

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana is all set to introduce the rotavirus vaccine as a part of its immunisation programme from September 5, along with the breastfeeding awareness programmes in association with GHMC.

Dr G Sudheera, director of Child Health and Immunisation, Directorate of Public Health and Family Welfare, said at the State-wide workshop of Poshana Masaam- Nutrition Month: “It is important for the State to focus on exclusive breastfeeding. Therefore, we will be launching an awareness programme across all government hospitals to encourage women to exclusively breastfeed their children for the first six months after childbirth.”

Additionally, the workshop on National Nutrition Month 2019 was organised at NIMSME with the main objective to carry the message on nutrition to every household. The 2019 edition of Poshana Maasam will focus on five key themes - importance of first 1,000 days after childbirth; anaemia; diarrhoea; WASH and Poushtik Aahar (nutritious food).

Cathy Tiwari, UNICEF’s nutrition specialist for Telangana, said: “Over 90% of children in the State are nutrition-deprived. Telangana requires a drastic policy change to tackle the issue.”

All the scheduled activities centred on these five themes will be conducted at the state, district, block and village level, by involving different target groups.