Home States Telangana

Rotavirus vaccine to be introduced across Telangana on Sept 5

All the scheduled activities centred on these five themes will be conducted at the state, district, block and village level, by involving different target groups. 

Published: 01st September 2019 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2019 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana is all set to introduce the rotavirus vaccine as a part of its immunisation programme from September 5, along with the breastfeeding awareness programmes in association with GHMC. 

Dr G Sudheera, director of Child Health and Immunisation, Directorate of Public Health and Family Welfare, said at the State-wide workshop of Poshana Masaam- Nutrition Month: “It is important for the State to focus on exclusive breastfeeding. Therefore, we will be launching an awareness programme across all government hospitals to encourage women to exclusively breastfeed their children for the first six months after childbirth.” 

Additionally, the workshop on National Nutrition Month 2019 was organised at NIMSME with the main objective to carry the message on nutrition to every household. The 2019 edition of Poshana Maasam will focus on five key themes - importance of first 1,000 days after childbirth; anaemia; diarrhoea; WASH and Poushtik Aahar (nutritious food). 

Cathy Tiwari, UNICEF’s nutrition specialist for Telangana, said: “Over 90% of children in the State are nutrition-deprived. Telangana requires a drastic policy change to tackle the issue.” 

All the scheduled activities centred on these five themes will be conducted at the state, district, block and village level, by involving different target groups. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, flanked by Sachin Tendulkar and Minister Kadakampally Surendran, watching the Nehru Trophy Boat Race | Albin Mathew
Sachin Tendulkar flags off Maiden Champions Boat League in Kerala
WATCH: This Ganesh idol is made using 108kgs of dry fruits!
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp