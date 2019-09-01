Santosh lays foundation stone for Keesara project

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS leader and member of Rajya Sabha Joginapally Santosh Kumar laid foundation stone for the Keesara Eco-Tourism and Urban Forest Parks on Saturday.

The MP had adopted the Keesara forest recently. The park would be thrown open to the public soon, he said. He handed over `2.97 crore from his MPLADS funds to the officials concerned.

The MP also participated in the plantation programme. As the forest cover was depleting in Keesara area, the MP and others planted around 10,000 saplings on the occasion.