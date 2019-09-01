‘Senior cops let wives use official vehicles’

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Once again, Circle Inspector (CI) Dasari Bhoomaiah has ruffled the police department’s feathers. On Saturday, in a press conference, he accused senior officials of letting their wives use vehicles allotted to them, thereby wasting public funds.

He also criticised retired police officers of having gunmen protecting them, claiming that they were under no threat from Maoist insurgents. “No officer has been killed by Maoists in State in the recent past,” he said. There is no place for sincere officers in the department, he added.

The CI requested Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to not hire retired police officers. He claimed he was under threat from a retired official working in the CMO (CM office).

In January 2017, Bhoomaiah had made news in a similar way. He had then accused a superintendent of police (SP) of misusing official machinery. In July 2018, he was caught by the ACB with `10 lakh unaccounted cash in his car.