Telangana under financial ‘stress,’ revenue dips

When separate Telangana State was formed, it was a revenue surplus State with 1,764.33 crore and fiscal surplus was Rs 851.15 crore in July 2014.

Telangana CM KCR

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (File picture |EPS)

HYDERABAD: In the first four months of this financial year up to July, the State’s revenue deficit is Rs 3,082.79 crore, fiscal deficit Rs 10,325.58 crore and primary deficit is Rs 6,850.57 crore. According to the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report of unaudited provisional figures, the State revenue was in deficit. 

When separate Telangana State was formed, it was a revenue surplus State with 1,764.33 crore and fiscal surplus was Rs 851.15 crore in July 2014. The figures indicate that the State is now under financial stress. 
Aggravating things, the economic slowdown is also expected to dent into the revenues of the State.  The sources in the finance department hinted that the revenue collections may drop in the coming months due to economic slowdown.

However, the sources felt that the drop in revenue would be around three to four per cent and not more. According to official sources, the State Goods and Services Tax  (SGST) collections up to July this financial year were Rs 4,082 crore while the collections in the corresponding period last year stood at Rs 3,470 crore. “The growth in revenue will be constant at 12 per cent in any difficult situation,” sources opined.

