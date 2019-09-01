TS praised for efforts to improve education

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s efforts in residential education were widely appreciated in the UNICEF Workshop in Kolkata. In a workshop jointly organised by UNICEF India and Pratichi Trust in Kolkata on the theme ‘Children and the State’ from 28th to 30th August, Telangana and Kerala State representatives were specially invited to brief about the efforts both the governments have been putting in to improve quality and access of public education, said a release from Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS).

Dr RS Praveen Kumar, Secretary, TSWREIS participated in the workshop and delivered a lecture on the topic ‘The Telangana Model of Residential Education’ and the vision of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for educational advancement of marginalised children. Many representatives were particularly impressed by the scale with which the government of Telangana was going ahead with the model of residential education. The list of participants included Nobel Laureate, Prof Amartya Sen, Indian Economist Jean Dreaze and many professors and intellectuals of international repute, besides UNICEF.