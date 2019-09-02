Home States Telangana

Candidates allege lack of transparency in selection of panchayat secretary posts

If a candidate was not aware of the selection process, as per the norms or if a candidate doesn’t appear for the certificate verification, his/her candidature would be dropped.

Published: 02nd September 2019 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

By B Kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time when the district authorities have undertaken the task to fill the backlog vacancies for the panchayat secretary positions, the candidates who had applied for the posts have come up with an allegation that there is no transparency in the selection process 

The officials have not made any correspondence with the selected candidates yet. Even though, the list of selected candidates is supposed to be available on http://resultsa.tsprrecruitment.in:8082/, however, the results have not been updated on the said link even as the selection day concluded, candidates alleged.

Meanwhile, according to information, a clerk-level officer, reportedly, sent text messages and made several phone calls to the candidates. However, this is in contrary to the official guidelines that suggests not to entertain any middlemen for government jobs.

However, it is not clear whether the official was able to reach all the selected candidates informing their selection.

If a candidate was not aware of the selection process, as per the norms or if a candidate doesn’t appear for the certificate verification, his/her candidature would be dropped and the priority will be given to the next candidate.

Speaking to Express, a selected candidate who wished to remain anonymous said, “I received a text message from a department official only on Sunday informing me to attend for the certificate verification process. If I hadn’t seen the message, I would have lost it.” 

The candidate further alleged that there is a scope for corrupt practices as only the officials have the selection list, and they can easily manipulate it.

Another candidate, who also wanted to remain unnamed said that he was selected under sports quota during the first phase of recruitment. However, he was rejected as his date of birth was wrongly printed on the sports certificate. 

“Now with the revised cut off marks, I should be selected under BC category, but the officials are denying the recruitment,” he added.

On being contacted, Rajendra Prasad, a superintendent level officer with Rangareddy district panchayat office, said, “we have made our maximum efforts to reach the candidates. Around 60 people showed up till 3 pm.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Panchayat Panchayat secretary
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
TNIE Explores: This Chennai colony is using Japanese method to save water
Gallery
The captain of the Indian women's ODI team, Mithali Raj, on Tuesday announced retirement from T20 internationals, saying that she needed time to focus on the 2021 ODI World Cup, slated to be held in New Zealand. Mithali led India in 32 T20Is, including t
In pictures | A look at Mithali Raj's top five knocks in T20I
The Indian Air Force has added more power to its combat capability by inducting eight Apache AH-64E attack helicopters. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Apache AH-64E helicopter as it is welcomed into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp