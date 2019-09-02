Candidates allege lack of transparency in selection of panchayat secretary posts

B Kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time when the district authorities have undertaken the task to fill the backlog vacancies for the panchayat secretary positions, the candidates who had applied for the posts have come up with an allegation that there is no transparency in the selection process

The officials have not made any correspondence with the selected candidates yet. Even though, the list of selected candidates is supposed to be available on http://resultsa.tsprrecruitment.in:8082/, however, the results have not been updated on the said link even as the selection day concluded, candidates alleged.

Meanwhile, according to information, a clerk-level officer, reportedly, sent text messages and made several phone calls to the candidates. However, this is in contrary to the official guidelines that suggests not to entertain any middlemen for government jobs.

However, it is not clear whether the official was able to reach all the selected candidates informing their selection.

If a candidate was not aware of the selection process, as per the norms or if a candidate doesn’t appear for the certificate verification, his/her candidature would be dropped and the priority will be given to the next candidate.

Speaking to Express, a selected candidate who wished to remain anonymous said, “I received a text message from a department official only on Sunday informing me to attend for the certificate verification process. If I hadn’t seen the message, I would have lost it.”

The candidate further alleged that there is a scope for corrupt practices as only the officials have the selection list, and they can easily manipulate it.

Another candidate, who also wanted to remain unnamed said that he was selected under sports quota during the first phase of recruitment. However, he was rejected as his date of birth was wrongly printed on the sports certificate.

“Now with the revised cut off marks, I should be selected under BC category, but the officials are denying the recruitment,” he added.

On being contacted, Rajendra Prasad, a superintendent level officer with Rangareddy district panchayat office, said, “we have made our maximum efforts to reach the candidates. Around 60 people showed up till 3 pm.”