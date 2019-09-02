‘Confused Revanth targeting BJP over groupism’, says K Krishna Saagar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Refuting the allegations of Congress MP A Revanth Reddy that there is groupism in BJP, saffron party chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao stated that the Congress MP has got confused and instead of talking about his own party, which is marred with groupism, is targeting the BJP.

Revanth Reddy had on Saturday stated, “BJP has been divided into anti and pro-KCR groups.

However, most of the time pro-KCR group wins. There is no place for anti-KCR people in BJP”. In a statement here on Sunday, Krishna Saagar stated that Revanth Reddy should first take care of the ongoing groupism in his party rather than commenting on a party like BJP. “Everyone knows that Congress is a divided house.

Revanth who might have been seeing all these got confused and made a statement targeting BJP,” he stated. According to him, Congress had failed as a main opposition party as it was not able to corner the government in all the important issues.