‘Etala outburst sign of emerging cracks in TRS’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Terming the outburst of Health Minister Etala Rajender against the party leadership as a sign of emerging cracks in the pink party, BJP State unit chief K Laxman claimed that more such outbursts would be witnessed in the coming days.

Speaking at a programme organised by Rajaka Sangam at the party State headquarters here on Sunday, Laxman stated that Etala’s outburst is an indication how the leaders, especially from BCs and weaker sections, are getting suffocated in the TRS party. “KCR has been insulting BCs since the beginning.

"Whether it was Rajya Sabha member D Srinivas or former speaker S Madhusudana Chary all were sidelined by KCR. He even ignored veteran freedom fighter Konda Laxman Bapuji, who supported him during the Telangana movement, and Telangana ideologue Prof Jayashankar, after coming to power,” he alleged.

The senior BJP leader stated that the time was not far when more leaders would start revolting against KCR.

“Etala Rajender’s outburst is only the beginning. More such outbursts will be seen in coming days,” he predicted. Reiterating his party’s commitment towards the uplift of BCs, Laxman stated that the Modi government at the Centre would be initiating measures and programmes for the welfare of BCs.

He accused that TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of doing injustice to STs by clubbing the increasing in percentage of quota for STs to 10 per cent and 12 per cent reservation for Muslims in jobs and education amendments, as it was rejected by the Centre.