Heavy rains in Telangana for next three days, says IMD's special bulletin

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a first-of-its kind special weather forecast for the ensuing Ganesh festival, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned Ganesh pandal organisers of heavy rains during the next three days.

According to the forecast, the southwest monsoon is ‘active’ to ‘vigorous’ over Telangana due to the influence of cyclonic circulation over the north-coastal AP, adjoining Odisha and the Bay of Bengal.

As much as 75 per cent of the State will witness widespread rains of light (1-2cm per day) to moderate (2-6cm per day) intensity over the next three days. IMD has also warned of heavy (7-11 cm per day) to very heavy (12-20 cm per day) rainfall at isolated places in the northern and eastern districts of the State.