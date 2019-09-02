Home States Telangana

Kin forced to wait for over two days to claim bodies in Warangal?

But it is being neglected by the TRS govt,” alleged senior Congress leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

Published: 02nd September 2019 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

death

For representational purposes

By U Mahesh
Express News Service

WARANGAL: In Warangal’s iconic Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital, families are allegedly being forced to put up with an excruciating wait for the bodies of their deceased loved ones.

With both Sunday and Monday (Ganesh Chaturthi) being holidays, it is most likely that a postmortem would not be happening in the hospital until Tuesday now.

In addition, a few doctors have decided to have a long weekend, choosing to skip duty on Saturday as well. The scenario has led to an unprecedented delay in the conduct of postmortems, and many shattered family members could be seen waiting outside the mortuary to claim the dead bodies.

Meanwhile, an investigation by Express has revealed that only four of the five cold storage units in the hospital are functioning.

Usually, two bodies are kept in each of these units. It is also learnt that the Telangana government is yet to respond to the hospital’s request for more cold storage units, despite this being such a long-standing issue.

According to a senior staff, who works in the forensic department of the hospital, there used to be seven doctors on mortuary duty earlier.

“Now, however, there are only two forensic doctors and two other staff working there. This significant shortage of staff and doctors has been leading to a delay in postmortem.”

However, he also pointed out that even the existing staff rarely showed any interest in working in the mortuary.

Speaking to Express, MGM Hospital superintendent Dr B Srinivas Rao said: “The postmortem services are monitored and managed by the authorities of Kakatiya Medical College (KMC). The mortuary is a part of the MGM Hospital, but we are not responsible for the forensic department.”

KMC principal Dr Sandhya Sunkaraneni, she was unavailable for comment.

‘MGM hospital neglected’

“The MGM Hospital is the only hope for many underprivileged persons in Warangal as well as its surrounding areas. But it is being neglected by the TRS govt,” alleged senior Congress leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Warangal Mahatma Gandhi Memorial MGM Telangana
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
TNIE Explores: This Chennai colony is using Japanese method to save water
Gallery
The captain of the Indian women's ODI team, Mithali Raj, on Tuesday announced retirement from T20 internationals, saying that she needed time to focus on the 2021 ODI World Cup, slated to be held in New Zealand. Mithali led India in 32 T20Is, including t
In pictures | A look at Mithali Raj's top five knocks in T20I
The Indian Air Force has added more power to its combat capability by inducting eight Apache AH-64E attack helicopters. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Apache AH-64E helicopter as it is welcomed into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp