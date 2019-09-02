NGT directs joint committee to furnish report on air pollution in Telanagan's Tandur in one month

V Nilesh By

HYDERABAD: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered the joint committee constituted to look into the issue of air pollution in Tandur under Vikarabad district to furnish a report regarding the same within one month.

According to information, the NGT issued this order on August 29 and directed the joint committee, comprising representatives of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) and the district magistrate, Vikarabad, to furnish the status report by mentioned time.

The issue of high air pollution in Tandur was earlier brought to the notice of the NGT by the Tandur Citizens Welfare Society through a letter mailed to the Tribunal, which later the court took up suo motu.

Following this, the NGT directed the TSPCB to investigate the matter and take appropriate action in accordance with the law and also to furnish a report detailing the action taken.

Following this the TSPCB conducted an inquiry and attributed the high air pollution in Tandur to micro-level stone cutting and polishing units, the absence of appropriate safeguards in the process of digging and laying roads and also the burning of municipal waste.

To resolve the issue of pollution emanating due to the stone dust generated by the cutting and polishing units, the TSPCB reported that water sprinkling units have been provided for suppression of dust and common lands have been provided for the waste, including sludge from the units from where it will be disposed of for usage in construction works, gypsum industries or filling of low-lying areas.

The TSPCB had informed that the Tandur municipal commissioner was fined Rs 25,000 for burning of municipal wastes. Following this, the municipality also took steps to prevent burning of waste and started using water tankers to suppress dust from roads, where works are going on.

However, despite these claims by the TSPCB, the Tandur Citizens Welfare Society complained to the NGT that the pollution issues have not ended and that they still persist in Tandur.

To this, the NGT observed, “In view of the grievance of the applicant, it appears to be necessary to ascertain the latest status of pollution caused by the cement factories, construction activities and stone cutting and polishing activities and efficacy of remedial action.”

As a result, the NGT formed the joint committee to look into the matter.