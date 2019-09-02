No need for NRC in state, we are on alert: Telangana Chief Election Officer

Home States Telangana

Meanwhile, the BJP in Telangana claimed that there was a steady growth of illegal immigrants in Telangana.

Published: 02nd September 2019 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 10:20 AM

Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar inaugurates the Electoral Verification Programme portal at the GHMC office, in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar inaugurates the Electoral Verification Programme portal at the GHMC office, in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time when several political leaders, especially from the BJP, demand the implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the State on the lines of Assam, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Telangana Rajat Kumar, on Sunday, opined that there was no need for NRC in Telangana as the State faced no issues of large-scale settlement of foreign nationals. 

“The issue of Rohingya refugees has been identified and taken care of. Beyond that, nothing has been reported regarding an NRC mismatch in our State,” Rajat Kumar told Express. The CEO said that the issue of settlement of foreign nationals were limited to Assam and other North-Eastern states and that Hyderabad city was not facing any problems on these lines.

“There is no mismatch in the electoral rolls, and as of now, we do not see the need for such initiatives in the State. We will follow the law of the land. Those who have been declared a citizen of India will be included in electoral list,” he said.

However, the CEO said that if issues with regard to NRC came to his notice, steps would be taken to rectify any shortcomings. “As far as I am concerned, I have not come across any report regarding this in the city,” he said.

Last year, while taking up the summary revision of electoral rolls, nearly 190 names of suspected Rohingyas had appeared in the voters list, primarily in the Old City. Later on, their names were deleted after an enquiry initiated by the Returning Officers (ROs) and Assistant ROs. There are about 3,600 Rohingyas, who are UNHCR cardholders in the city.

Meanwhile, the BJP in Telangana claimed that there was a steady growth of illegal immigrants in the State. They alleged that the TRS government, with its ally AIMIM, was turning a blind-eye to the issue.

CEO launches Electors Verification Programme

Telangana CEO Rajat Kumar urged citizens of the State to verify their names, house addresses, polling stations, constituencies, and other particulars via the Electors Verification Programme (EVP) which was launched nation-wide on Sunday. 

Inaugurating the EVP portal at GHMC Head Office here on Sunday, he said that the idea of the initiative was to empower voters in accessing electoral details, self-authentication and getting mistakes rectified. He further urged voters to verify their entries through the facilities provided by the ECI — apart from EVP — such as, the NVSP portal, Voter Helpline, Citizen Service Centres and the toll-free number 1950

