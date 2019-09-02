Home States Telangana

Now, grievous traffic offences liable for higher penalties and longer jail terms in Telangana

This is despite the fact that the State government is yet to issue a GO that specifies the penalties for several offences.

jail, prison, behind bars

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE next time you commit a grievous traffic offence, prepare yourself to shell out a bomb.

Offences such as drunk driving, minor driving and driving without a licence will now invite penalties as high as Rs 10,000, Rs 25,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively. 

This is despite the fact that the state government is yet to issue a GO that specifies the penalties for several offences. Telangana, in other words, is lagging behind in the implementation of the new and stringent Motor Vehicles Act. 

However, senior officials from the Traffic Department say that certain penalties under the new MV Act will come into force from September 1 as the prosecution of such cases are taken up by courts and does not ‘compound’ or go as per the ‘e-challan’ system.

“The State’s GO is only meant to determine penalties for compounding offences. These refer to offences that are not sent to the court and are prosecuted by the payment of challans to the government. The new fines can be levied after issuance of GO only in case of such offences. However, offences like drunk driving, minor driving and driving without a licence, which as a matter of practice are compulsorily sent to court for penalty and punishment, will be prosecuted in accordance with the MV Act,” said a senior official from the Traffic Department.

While wrong-side and helmet-less drivers may get away with the offences for a few more days with meagre penalties, reckless drunk drivers, minor drivers and others will be dealt with by the courts and will be fined heavily.

The same was explained by Cyberabad Traffic police on their Twitter handle.

‘Officials deliberating on quantum of penalties’

Transport Commissioner Sunil Sharma in a communique stated, “...the new Motor Vehicles Amendment Act, 2019, and penalties for compounding offences in the new Act should not be implemented at the moment as discussions regarding the quantum of penalties are still underway.

We have told our transport officers to educate the public that the new Act will not be implemented from September 1.

I have checked with officials from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and other states. They won’t be implementing the Act from September 1 either.”

