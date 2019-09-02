Telangana BJP leaders hail Bandaru Dattatreya’s appointment as Himachal Pradesh Governor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State unit of BJP had welcomed the appointment of senior party leader and former Union minister Bandaru Dattatreya as Governor of Himachal Pradesh.

State BJP chief K Laxman, while expressing happiness over the appointment of Dattatreya as governor, stated that the veteran leader deserves the post.

“We all are happy about Dattatreya’s elevation to the post of governor.

"We are confident that he will discharge his duty efficiently,” he said.

Party national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao said Dattatreya has vast experience in public life and worked as Union minister in both Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi’s Cabinets.

“His vast experience will help in discharging his duty efficiently,” he said. Party chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao expressed happiness over the appointment of Dattatreya as governor and hoped that he would discharge his duty with commitment and sincerity.