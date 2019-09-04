Home States Telangana

‘KCR more interested in KLIS, not health sector’, says veteran Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao

There is shortage of doctors, para-medical staff and medicines in government hospitals

Published: 04th September 2019 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Accusing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of totally neglecting health sector in the State, veteran Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao alleged that the former is showing more interest in completing Kalesheshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) than setting right the health sector of the State.
Hanumanth Rao, who visited Osmania General Hospital and a few other hospitals in the city on Tuesday, alleged that the government hospitals in the city were lacking even the basic facilities and the patients are forced to undergo tests in private diagnostic centres. 

“There is a shortage of doctors, para-medical staff and medicines in government hospitals. 
Patients visiting government hospitals were not getting proper treatment and facing hardship,” he alleged. 
He claimed that the entire State is in grip of viral and dengue fevers, but the government is not taking steps to tackle the issues.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao V Hanumanth Rao Kalesheshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme Osmania General Hospital
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp