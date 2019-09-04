‘KCR more interested in KLIS, not health sector’, says veteran Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Accusing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of totally neglecting health sector in the State, veteran Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao alleged that the former is showing more interest in completing Kalesheshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) than setting right the health sector of the State.

Hanumanth Rao, who visited Osmania General Hospital and a few other hospitals in the city on Tuesday, alleged that the government hospitals in the city were lacking even the basic facilities and the patients are forced to undergo tests in private diagnostic centres.

“There is a shortage of doctors, para-medical staff and medicines in government hospitals.

Patients visiting government hospitals were not getting proper treatment and facing hardship,” he alleged.

He claimed that the entire State is in grip of viral and dengue fevers, but the government is not taking steps to tackle the issues.