KCR to keep poll promise, retirement age of government staff to be raised soon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As promised in the TRS’ election manifesto, the retirement age of the State government employees will soon be raised to 60 or 61 years.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao made this announcement during Tuesday’s orientation programme for the officers concerned on the 30-day action plan for villages to be implemented from September 6. The chief minister also announced that the government is ready to give promotions to the State government employees. “If necessary, we will create supernumerary posts,” Rao said.

While directing the senior officials to prepare the promotion chart of the employees in their respective departments, he said: “The employee should know the date of his/her promotion.” The chief minister suggested that the employees to withdraw cases filed against each other for the sake of promotions.

“The government is ready give promotions to all the employees. There should be no scope of involvement of middlemen in promotions,” he said. Rao also cautioned the peoples’ representatives of mandals and zilla parishads that they should not abuse the government employees.

“Do not use harsh words against government employees in mandal and zilla parishad meetings hereafter. The government will take action against those who abuse government employees,” the chief minister said.

Five-year plans

Rao also directed Chief Secretary SK Joshi to issue orders to bring the Vikarabad district under Charminar Zone. Vikarabad is currently in Jogulamba Zone for education and employment purpose.

The CM also said that several senior officials would be given promotions in the districts to assist the District Collectors. Some key departments would have special officers soon. The Deputy Collector rank officers would share the responsibilities of the District Collectors, Rao said. One such Deputy Collector rank official would also be appointed for Panchayat Raj department too, the Chief Minister added.

“I am of the view that chief minister of the state means chief servant. The officers too think on the same lines, then only we can achieve good results,” he said.

During the meeting, the chief minister also unveiled the 30-day action plan and directed the officials to prepare five-year plans for all the villages.

Of the 30 days, one would be allocated exclusively to women. Every village will prepare the green plan for plantation. Ten per cent of the village funds will be allocated for Haritha Haram. The State government would constitute 100 flying-squads with senior officials. These flying squads would conduct surprise checks and inspect the implementation of the 30-day action plan. The best panchayats will be rewarded and action will be taken against those lagging behind in the implementation of the action plan, he said.