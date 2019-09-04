Senior TDP leader Revuri Prakash Reddy, former Congress MP D Ravinder Naik to join BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior TDP leader and politburo member Revuri Prakash Reddy and former Congress MP D Ravinder Naik would be joining BJP in the presence of party working president JP Nadda in New Delhi on Wednesday. BJP State unit chief K Laxman would be accompanying the duo to Delhi.

Senior TDP leader and former minister Motkupalli Narasimhulu and former minister T Devender Goud’s son T Veerender were also supposed to join the saffron party, but they dropped out citing ‘inauspicious day’.

Meanwhile, the state unit of BJP has decided to intensify its campaign against the alleged irregularities in Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme and power sector in the State. The decision was taken during the core committee’s meeting chaired by K Laxman at the party State headquarters here on Tuesday.

Later, party State general secretary Premender Reddy informed the media that the party has taken a decision to continue its attack against the State government on the issue of irregularities in Kaleshwaram project, power sector and other projects.

“We would continue to raise the issue and keeping demanding CBI probe into the irregularities in Kaleshwaram and power sector. There is no question of mellowing down on the issue,” he stated.

He stated that the party would be organising 35 lectures across all the Parliamentary constituencies in the State to educate people about why the centre abrogated Article 370.