Sri ram Sagar Project brimming with water 

NIZAMABAD: For the last few days, Sriram Sagar Project (SRSP) has been receiving good inflows. The trend is likely to continue for another few days. The engineers expect that the volume of water would cross 30 tmcft as against its full capacity of 90 tmcft.

On Monday, at 5 pm the inflows into the SRSP were 35,200 cusecs. As against the full reservoir level of 1091 ft, the level at present is 1068 ft. SRSP FRL is 1,091. The water reached 1068.00 feet and the present storage is about is 25.461 tmcft. SRSP engineers are closely monitoring the situation.

On Monday, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao spoke to SRSP Superintending Engineer (SE) G Srinivas Reddy and inquired about the situation. Meanwhile, engineers enhanced the release of water into Kakatiya canal from 2,000 cusecs to 4,000 cusecs till Tuesday afternoon and closed it.

SRSP SE G Srinivasa Reddy said: “Several areas received good rains last month. Nanded district has received good rains over the last few days and this has helped in increasing inflows into the SRSP. As of now, SRSP received 25 tmcft; in another few days it will reach 30 tmcft.” He said that the SRSP flood season would continue till October 28 and that they were optimistic about inflows in the coming few days.

Finally, Nizam Sagar receives inflows

Kamareddy: The Nizam Sagar reservoir started receiving inflows for the first time since the monsoon rains on Monday. Project Deputy Engineer Dattatri said that the reservoir would receive nearly 5 tmcft by the end of September. On Tuesday, it had 0.686 tmcft against its capacity of 17.72 tmcft. Water flowed into the project at 2,000 cusecs on Monday, gradually increasing to 5,300 cusecs on Tuesday