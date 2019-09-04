Home States Telangana

Sri ram Sagar Project brimming with water 

 For the last few days, Sriram Sagar Project (SRSP) has been receiving good inflows. The trend is likely to continue for another few days.

Published: 04th September 2019 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Ram Sagar Project’s (SRSP) receives good inflows on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: For the last few days, Sriram Sagar Project (SRSP) has been receiving good inflows. The trend is likely to continue for another few days. The engineers expect that the volume of water would cross 30 tmcft as against its full capacity of 90 tmcft.

On Monday, at 5 pm the inflows into the SRSP were 35,200 cusecs. As against the full reservoir level of 1091 ft, the level at present is 1068 ft. SRSP FRL is 1,091. The water reached 1068.00 feet and the present storage is about is 25.461 tmcft. SRSP engineers are closely monitoring the situation.

On Monday, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao spoke to SRSP Superintending Engineer (SE) G Srinivas Reddy and inquired about the situation. Meanwhile, engineers enhanced the release of water into Kakatiya canal from 2,000 cusecs to 4,000 cusecs till Tuesday afternoon and closed it.

SRSP SE G Srinivasa Reddy said: “Several areas received good rains last month. Nanded district has received good rains over the last few days and this has helped in increasing inflows into the SRSP. As of now, SRSP received 25 tmcft; in another few days it will reach 30 tmcft.” He said that the SRSP flood season would continue till October 28 and that they were optimistic about inflows in the coming few days.

Finally, Nizam Sagar receives inflows
Kamareddy: The Nizam Sagar reservoir started receiving inflows for the first time since the monsoon rains on Monday. Project Deputy Engineer Dattatri said that the reservoir would receive nearly 5 tmcft by the end of September. On Tuesday, it had 0.686 tmcft against its capacity of 17.72 tmcft. Water flowed into the project at 2,000 cusecs on Monday, gradually increasing to 5,300 cusecs on Tuesday

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sriram Sagar Project SRSP Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao SRSP Superintending Engineer
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp