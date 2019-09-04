Home States Telangana

Telangana Bar Association protests over senior-most judge’s transfer

The association urged its members to abstain from court work across the state till Sept 7.

Published: 04th September 2019 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 03:53 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court ( Photo | EPS)

By R Rajashekar Rao & Kanu Sarda
Express News Service

HYDERABAD/NEW DELHI: IN an indication of growing disquiet over decisions taken by the Supreme Court collegium, the Telangana High Court on Tuesday witnessed strong protests from members of the Bar association against the transfer of Justice P V Sanjay Kumar, senior-most judge after the chief justice, as a judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court. The association urged its members to abstain from court work across the state till Sept 7.

The legal community is already upset over the proposed transfer of Madras High Court Chief Justice Vijaya Kamlesh Tahilramani to Meghalaya High Court — from a court that has a sanctioned strength of 75 to one whose optimum strength is three. On Tuesday, the collegium is learnt to have discussed a swap between Justice Tahilramani and Meghalaya High Court Chief Justice Ajay Kumar Mittal, but no formal order was issued.

Also, the collegium’s cherrypicking for promotions has been questioned within the Supreme Court itself. For example, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul last week wrote to the Chief Justice of India wondering why the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Pradeep Nandrajog and Chief Justice of Jammu & Kashmir High Court Gita Mittal were ignored for elevation to the SC despite their seniority.

In Telangana, the Bar association requested the SC collegium to recall its August 28 resolution transferring Justice Sanjay Kumar and to consider his elevation as chief justice to any appropriate high court. It is learnt that dissent among members of the Telangana High Court collegium while finalising a list of names for promotion as judges of the HC, resulted in the transfer of Justice Sanjay Kumar. The list was sent to the SC collegium for approval, but when it learnt of the dissent, it reportedly recommended the transfer.
The Bar association has also decided to file public interest litigation before the SC urging it to frame guidelines on the appointment of judges, their transfer, elevation as chief justices of high courts and promotion to the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, some lawyers suspect the involvement of top political functionaries in matters of judiciary particularly in the appointment of judges and their transfers. According to them, the apex court should frame certain guidelines in this regard.

They pointed out that there are no chief justices in any of the high courts from Telangana quota, and urged for the implementation of ‘hard and fast’ principle in the transfer of judges and elevation as Chief Justices.
Even those junior to Justice Sanjay Kumar was recently elevated as Chief Justice, they noted. With the latest transfer, Justice Sanjay Kumar will be at 12th place in the seniority list of Punjab and Haryana High Court. 

Advocates want the transfer to be kept in abeyance
Some of the senior advocates wrote to the CJI, High Court chief justice, the Prime Minister and law and justice minister with a plea to keep the recommendation for transfer of Justice Sanjay Kumar in abeyance and be recalled and to appoint him as CJ of another high court

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court Telangana High Court Bar association Justice P V Sanjay Kumar Madras High Court Chief Justice Vijaya Kamlesh Tahilramani Meghalaya High Court
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp