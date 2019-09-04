Telangana's advocates protest move to shift High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Advocates’ protests continued on Tuesday against the proposal to shift the existing Telangana High court, situated near Madina circle in the Old City, to Budwel on the city outskirts i.e. near Shamshabad airport in Ranga Reddy district. They demanded the authorities concerned to drop the proposal in the interest of advocates’ community and litigants.

Scores of lawyers representing Telangana High Court Parirakshana Samithi staged a protest demonstration outside the High Court gate and later took out a rally up to Madina circle by raising slogans in support of their demand.

Several Bar Council members, who included Bar Council of India member P Vishnuvardhan Reddy, vice-chairman Sunil Goud, members N Harinath Reddy, Javed Pasha, Bhujanga Rao, S Sanjeeva Rao, D Janardhan, Giridhar Rao and others also took part in the protest. Former presidents of high court advocates’ association Ponnam Ashok Goud, J Kanakaiah, C Damodar Reddy and others were also present.