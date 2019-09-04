Home States Telangana

TS raked in investments worth $23 bn in 5 yrs: Jayesh 

In the past five years, Telangana has raked in industrial investments worth $23 billion,  but the State isn’t covering itself in glory.

Published: 04th September 2019 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

Principal Secretary of IT and Industries Jayesh Ranjan

Principal Secretary of IT and Industries Jayesh Ranjan during an Express chat with TNIE editorial team in Hyderabad on Tuesday | R V K Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the past five years, Telangana has raked in industrial investments worth $23 billion,  but the State isn’t covering itself in glory.  That’s because Telangana is jackknifed between states that got more money and those that fared poorly. But officials reckon that the reforms they initiated set the State apart on key metrics, while its full benefits will leave a deeper impact on the industrial landscape in the years to come.

“Investments of $23 billion isn’t extraordinary because other states have done much more. But what sets us apart is the conversion ratio -- investment proposals vs actual investments -- which is at an average of 40 pc,” State Industries and IT secretary Jayesh Ranjan said, during an Express Chat with the editorial team of The New Indian Express here on Tuesday.

While 70 pc (of $23 billion) has already come in, another 25 pc is expected in the next two years. This includes Welspun’s fresh round of Rs 2,000 crore, followed by another Korean company that may plonk down an equal sum, while a Chinese electric vehicle maker is waiting in the wings, he said.

According to Ranjan, repeat investments are becoming the norm.  “About 15-20 pc are repeat investors,” he says reeling off names like Hindustan Sanitaryware Ltd that invested six times in five years. There are more. MNCs like Procter & Gamble invested thrice, and so was Lockheed Martin, which absolutely does no domestic sales, but exports all of what it makes. This, Ranjan exemplifies as an offshoot of Make-in-India programme. In all, companies from as many as 18 countries have set foot in TS.

In 2014, when TS was carved out, its capital was suffering from an over-dependence on two sectors — namely IT and pharmaceuticals. While they remain the real Goldfinger contributing over 50 and 44 pc to India’s software and pharmaceutical exports respectively, TS took a conscious decision to prop up food processing, agro-based industries and relatively new sectors like auto, electronics and textiles. 

Boasting of the country’s largest industrial land pool of 1.5 lakh acres, uninterrupted power and water supply and incentives, the State looks all the more chipper for higher growth.  By Ranjan’s own admission, the incentives aren’t the best among all, but what makes TS stand out is its willingness to go toe to toe with competitors to lower GST rate on investments, power tariffs, or interest subvention. “When companies approach us comparing incentives with others, we try to meet them or even better them,” reasons Ranjan. There have been 2-3 cases, where the State government walked the talk offering a custom-made pick-me-up package pipping rival states.

What’s also attracting investors is TS-iPass. Among other things, eliminating paper work to start construction after land allotment is its cornerstone, according to Ranjan. Moreover, departments are on a time clock to give approvals within a fortnight — each department gets a 48-hour window — failing which the proposal is deemed approved. Earlier, inspections and approvals took as much as 9-10 months. 

He, however, insists that the 15-day approval isn’t an all-hat-and-no-cattle scenario, as the government’s ‘chasing cell’ wastes no time to crack the whip on departments causing delays. So far, there have been seven such instances when officials bore the brunt for sitting on files, but succeeded in a staggering 7,900 cases without a hitch. But Ranjan adds, “We are trying to reduce the number of delays.”
The State needs to smooth out kinks, like real estate rates, which Ranjan admits was a constant complaint and also reimbursement of subsidies for MSMEs, which needs urgent attention.

Broad focus areas to remain unchanged
To reduce the dependence on IT and pharma, the government has also focused on industries such as food processing and textiles. However, Ranjan said the three broad focus areas for Telangana would remain IT, life sciences and aerospace industries

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana industrial investments Jayesh Ranjan said
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp