TS raked in investments worth $23 bn in 5 yrs: Jayesh 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the past five years, Telangana has raked in industrial investments worth $23 billion, but the State isn’t covering itself in glory. That’s because Telangana is jackknifed between states that got more money and those that fared poorly. But officials reckon that the reforms they initiated set the State apart on key metrics, while its full benefits will leave a deeper impact on the industrial landscape in the years to come.

“Investments of $23 billion isn’t extraordinary because other states have done much more. But what sets us apart is the conversion ratio -- investment proposals vs actual investments -- which is at an average of 40 pc,” State Industries and IT secretary Jayesh Ranjan said, during an Express Chat with the editorial team of The New Indian Express here on Tuesday.

While 70 pc (of $23 billion) has already come in, another 25 pc is expected in the next two years. This includes Welspun’s fresh round of Rs 2,000 crore, followed by another Korean company that may plonk down an equal sum, while a Chinese electric vehicle maker is waiting in the wings, he said.

According to Ranjan, repeat investments are becoming the norm. “About 15-20 pc are repeat investors,” he says reeling off names like Hindustan Sanitaryware Ltd that invested six times in five years. There are more. MNCs like Procter & Gamble invested thrice, and so was Lockheed Martin, which absolutely does no domestic sales, but exports all of what it makes. This, Ranjan exemplifies as an offshoot of Make-in-India programme. In all, companies from as many as 18 countries have set foot in TS.

In 2014, when TS was carved out, its capital was suffering from an over-dependence on two sectors — namely IT and pharmaceuticals. While they remain the real Goldfinger contributing over 50 and 44 pc to India’s software and pharmaceutical exports respectively, TS took a conscious decision to prop up food processing, agro-based industries and relatively new sectors like auto, electronics and textiles.

Boasting of the country’s largest industrial land pool of 1.5 lakh acres, uninterrupted power and water supply and incentives, the State looks all the more chipper for higher growth. By Ranjan’s own admission, the incentives aren’t the best among all, but what makes TS stand out is its willingness to go toe to toe with competitors to lower GST rate on investments, power tariffs, or interest subvention. “When companies approach us comparing incentives with others, we try to meet them or even better them,” reasons Ranjan. There have been 2-3 cases, where the State government walked the talk offering a custom-made pick-me-up package pipping rival states.

What’s also attracting investors is TS-iPass. Among other things, eliminating paper work to start construction after land allotment is its cornerstone, according to Ranjan. Moreover, departments are on a time clock to give approvals within a fortnight — each department gets a 48-hour window — failing which the proposal is deemed approved. Earlier, inspections and approvals took as much as 9-10 months.

He, however, insists that the 15-day approval isn’t an all-hat-and-no-cattle scenario, as the government’s ‘chasing cell’ wastes no time to crack the whip on departments causing delays. So far, there have been seven such instances when officials bore the brunt for sitting on files, but succeeded in a staggering 7,900 cases without a hitch. But Ranjan adds, “We are trying to reduce the number of delays.”

The State needs to smooth out kinks, like real estate rates, which Ranjan admits was a constant complaint and also reimbursement of subsidies for MSMEs, which needs urgent attention.

Broad focus areas to remain unchanged

To reduce the dependence on IT and pharma, the government has also focused on industries such as food processing and textiles. However, Ranjan said the three broad focus areas for Telangana would remain IT, life sciences and aerospace industries