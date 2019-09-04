TSRTC staff to go on indefinite strike from September 17

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State RTC Employees Union, affiliated to All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), and National Federation of Indian Road Transport Workers (NFIRTW), on Tuesday gave a strike notice calling for an indefinite strike from September 17 demanding to address various issues of employees.

The employees union wants a merger of the Road Transport Corporation with the government, job security to RTC drivers and conductors, and implementation of PayScale Revision 2017 recommendations.

Speaking to Express, K Raji Reddy, general secretary of RTC Employees’ Union said, “The staffers are worried about their job security, and why the government has failed to address it when the neighbouring State has done it. It has become difficult for us with the meagre salaries as the government is not implementing Pay Scale Revision 2017 recommendations.” He further said that there are no direct recruitments in the corporation for the past five years, resulting in work burden on the drivers and conductors.

The association also demanded childcare leave for women employees.