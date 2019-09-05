Advocates protest affects Telangana HC proceedings

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The case hearing proceedings in Telangana High Court on Wednesday almost came to a standstill as the members of High Court Advocates’ Association abstained from the court work, protesting against transfer of Justice PV Sanjay Kumar, senior-most judge after the Chief Justice, as judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The association which has called upon the advocates’ community to abstain the court work across the State till September 7, warned of intensifying its agitation if the Supreme Court collegium does not reconsider or recall its decision of transferring the senior judge.

In a significant development, the Andhra Pradesh High Court Advocates’ Association, at its general body meeting on Wednesday, called upon its members to abstain from court work on Thursday and Friday in solidarity with their Telangana counterparts. Even the Bar Associations of City Civil Court, Hyderabad, Rangareddy district court and other courts in various districts of the State have resolved to register protests on the issue and to extend solidarity with the Telangana High Court Advocates’ Association.

As soon as the courts started functioning for the day from 10.15 am, the protesting advocates went into the court halls requesting their colleague lawyers to cooperate with their decision to boycott the court work. Except for two court halls dealing with criminal cases, the case hearing proceedings or other court halls which included the first court hall of the Chief Justice did not take place due to the boycott call. Designated senior advocates also decided to abstain from the court work.

A large number of advocates later undertook a protest rally from the High Court gate situated near the Bar Council office to the main gate leading towards Madina Circle by raising slogans and carrying placards in support of their demand. They staged dharna in front of the main gate.

Association president T Surya Karan Reddy told Express that they are only questioning the procedure adopted by the Apex Court collegium in transferring a judge. In the case of Justice Sanjay Kumar who is the senior judge of the present High Court, he should be elevated as chief justice of any appropriate High Court in the country. Instead, he was transferred as a judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court and he will be at 12th place in the seniority list of Punjab and Haryana High Court. Besides, there are no chief justices in any of the high courts from Telangana quota, he pointed out.

Asked about the future action programme, Surya Karan Reddy said that the association would meet next week to review/discuss further course of an action programme on the issue. Senior advocates have already decided to go to Delhi and sought appointment to meet the Chief Justice of India, collegium members and Union minister of law and justice.

Lawyers protest against the proposal to shift HC

Hyderabad: Strongly opposing the proposal to shift the Telangana High Court situated near Madina Circle in Old City, to Budwel near Shamshabad airport in Rangareddy district, several advocates of the High Court on Wednesday staged a dharna outside the High Court gate, demanding the State government and High Court Administrative Committee to drop the said proposal in the interest of advocates’ community and litigants. They threatened to intensify their agitation if the authorities concerned do not withdraw the proposal